Walter "Fuzzy" Thomas Dean, 91, of Grottoes, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Walter was born in McGaheysville on Jan. 15, 1929, a son of the late Beulah (Ashenfelter) and Theodore "Joe" R. Dean.
He retired from Joe Bowman Chevrolet, where he worked as a mechanic for over 46 years. He had also worked for Howard and Welty Hensley Chevrolet in Elkton and Dale Wegner Chevrolet in Harrisonburg.
He was united in marriage to Janet (Allen) Dean, who preceded him in death.
Walter is survived by sons, James "Eddie" Edward Dean of Grottoes and Donnie Lee Dean and wife, Wanda, of Elkton; a sister, Thelma A. Bell of McGaheysville; and brother, Garland F. Dean and wife, Faye, of McGaheysville.
He is preceded in death by a son, Charles "Tommy" Thomas Dean; infant daughter, Janet Ann Dean; sisters, Margaret Hawse, Mary Sipes, Helen Weese and Frances Allen; brother, Carl Lee Dean and brother-in-law, James Bell II.
Friends and family may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes anytime between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, to pay their respects and sign the guest register or anytime at the home.
A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, at the funeral home with Pastor Jim Kite officiating. Burial will follow at Port Republic Mutual Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grottoes Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1187, Grottoes, VA 24441.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
