Walter Irven Allman, 57, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. He was born May 20, 1965, and was a son of Carl Sr. and Mary (Cupp) Allman of Dayton.
Walter owned and operated Allman's Excavating.
Walter was united in marriage on Feb. 2, 1991, to Donna (Gosney) Allman, who survives.
Walter is survived by children, Brad Cline of Dayton and Morgan Allman and husband, Raul Ibarra, of Harrisonburg; brother, Carl Allman Jr. and wife, Angela; sisters, Holly Simmons and Margot Smith and husband, Don; two granddaughters, Adriene Cline and Bailey Cline and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.