Walter James ‘Jimmy’ Mason Jr.
Walter James “Jimmy” Mason Jr., 74, of Mount Jackson, Va., passed away Aug. 20, 2022, at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. He was born June 13, 1948, in Harrisonburg, Va., to the late Walter James Sr. and Susie Crider Mason.
Jimmy drove a service truck for C.C. Rosen and Sons. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working in his garden.
On March 21, 2003, he married the former Barbara Jane Heishman, who preceded him in death Jan. 11, 2019.
Surviving are one stepdaughter, Christie Myers Poole and husband, Shawn, of Kileen, Texas; one stepgrandson, Brandon Poole; one sister, Joyce Clanahan and husband, Mike, of New Market; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Stephen Custer will conduct a graveside service 2:00 p.m. Thursday at Emmanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery in New Market.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Friends may view and sign a guestbook anytime after 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Jackson Fire and Rescue, 6155 Main St., Mount Jackson, VA 22842.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
