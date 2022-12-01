Walter McDaniel Sr., 85, of New Market, Va., passed from this life on Nov. 29, 2022, after a long illness.
Mr. McDaniel was born Feb. 5, 1937, to the late James Arthur and Mildred Hensley McDaniel of Elkton and graduated from Elkton High School in 1956.
On Jan. 24, 1956, Mr. McDaniel married childhood sweetheart Bettie Sellers and began his career as an automobile mechanic and service station proprietor. Since 1959 he has owned New Market Exxon and was one of the longest serving business owners in the town.
Walter enjoyed going to his cabin with his son and friends hunting and reminiscing. Walter also enjoyed going on rides with his friends once he himself was unable to drive.
Mr. McDaniel is survived by his son, Walter Lee McDaniel Jr. and spouse, Jane McDaniel of New Market; daughter, Holly Flory and spouse, Joe Flory of Timberville; daughter, Toni McDaniel and spouse, Ann Callahan of Knoxville, Tenn.; grandsons , Brandon McDaniel, Aleks Flory and Joshua Flory and siblings, Gloria Crump of Grottoes and Bernard McDaniel of Harrisonburg.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Jeffery, and a brother, James McDaniel.
All services will be private, but there will be a book to sign Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Shen Paco Industries, 1032 Wissler Road, Quicksburg, VA 22847.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
