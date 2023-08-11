Walter Montie Hughes II, 71, of Grottoes, Va., died Aug. 3, 2023, at Hospice of the Piedmont in Charlottesville, Va. Born June 6, 1952, in Charlottesville, Va., he was the son of Walter Montie Hughes and Joyce Ann Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Harry Michael Hughes.
Montie worked for Ethan Allen for over 30 years and loved nothing more than riding his Harley and listening to Bruce Springsteen. He enjoyed collecting Motorcycle memorabilia, spending time with family and friends, telling stories from when he was younger, and loving his Pomeranians.
Montie is survived by his wife, Betty Hughes of Grottoes, Va., and his children, Adam Hughes of Charlottesville, Va. and Brandy Jones (Zachary) of Stafford, Va. He also has two stepsons, Michael and Matthew (Teresa) Armentrout of Grottoes, Va.; four grandchildren, Jacob, Hannah, Sarah, and Samuel as well as four step-grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; a brother, John Hughes; a sister, Kimberly Hughes; a nephew, a niece, cousins and several dear friends.
Special thank you to the doctors and nurses of the NNICU at UVA Hospital.
There will be a graveside service Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at 10 a.m. located at Monticello Memory Gardens, 670 Thomas Jefferson Parkway, Charlottesville, VA 22902.
Hill and Wood Funeral Home of Charlottesville is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the National Alliance of Mental Health (NAMI), PO BOX 49104, Baltimore, MD 21297.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
