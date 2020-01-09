Walter N. Pendley, 79, of Daytona Beach Shores, Fla., went to be with the Lord Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. He was born April 1, 1940, in Washington, D.C., and was the son of the late James and Ruby (Everhart) Pendley.
Walter played football, baseball and basketball while at Fairfax High School and at Randolph Macon College in Ashland, Va. He grew up in Virginia and later moved to Florida. He helped organize and was an original founding member of the Sarasota Baptist Church. He was also a Deacon and a Sunday school teacher at both Sarasota Baptist Church and First Baptist Church of Daytona.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Dorothy Fischer Pendley; his daughter, Lou Ann Moffatt (Andrew); his son, Jeffery Neal Pendley; his granddaughter, Rachel Moffatt and his four grandsons, Daniel and Stephen Moffatt and Conner and Karsten Pendley.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 2331 U.S. Highway Business 340, Luray, VA 22835. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. at the church with Pastor Brian Hasse officiating. A graveside service will be conducted at noon at Coverstone Cemetery in Shenandoah, Va.
A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church of Daytona at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made in Walter’s memory to Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 2331 U.S. Highway Business 340, Luray, VA 22835.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
