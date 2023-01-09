Walter Rothwell Switzer, 80, of Mount Sidney, passed away Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Bridgewater Home. He was born Dec. 9, 1942, and was a son of the late Walter and Janet (Huff) Switzer.
Rothwell was united in marriage to Connie (McAllister) Switzer, who survives.
Rothwell is also survived by a daughter, Stephanie Clements and husband, Andy, of Greer, S.C.; sister, Karen S. Cline and husband, John, of Grottoes; grandchildren, Carrie Bailey and Kendall Clements; and nephew, Mark Cline of Blacksburg, Va.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Linda Elizabeth Switzer.
A graveside service celebrating Walter's life will be held Jan. 11, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Lebanon Church of the Brethren Cemetery with Chaplain Russ Barb officiating.
The family would like to thank the staff at Serenity House at Bridgewater Home for their loving care and friendship.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at johnsonfs.com.
