Waltine Lila Driver Begoon
Waltine Lila Driver Begoon, 95, of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Bellaire at Stone Port in Harrisonburg.
She was born June 20, 1926, and was a daughter of the late Martin Luther Driver Sr. and Beulah (Wine) Driver.
Waltine was a member of Briery Branch Church of the Brethren, was a volunteer at RMH, and was an active 4-H leader for many years. She was an enthusiastic swimmer, and an avid cyclist as well as a member of the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Club.
On Aug. 9, 1948, she was united in marriage to Verline Kagey Begoon, who preceded her in death on Jan. 31, 1998.
Waltine is survived by two daughters, Phyllis Inskeep and husband, John, of Culpeper and Peggy Furr and husband, Roger, of Bridgewater; a son, Eddie Begoon and wife, Tracy, of Rockingham; four grandchildren, Wesley Furr and wife, Margaret, Clifton Furr and wife, Hollie, Joe Inskeep and Kimberly Burke and husband, Michael; eight great-grandchildren; brother, M.L. Driver Jr. and wife, Madeline, of Mount Solon; sisters, Agnes Sager of Harrisonburg and Alda Revercomb of Bridgewater.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Fay Botkins and Gay Simmers; and brothers, Jerry Driver and Gordon Driver.
Friends may come by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, to sign the register and pay their respects. The casket will be closed.
Burial will be private, and a recording of the service will be available after 5:00 p.m. in the tribute section on the obituary page at johnsonfs.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Briery Branch Church of the Brethren, 6628 Briery Branch Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
