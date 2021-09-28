Waltine “Wally” Brooks Simmers, 73, of Bridgewater, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Wally was born June 30, 1948, in Lexington, Va., and was the daughter of the late Eugene Rowan and Ruth Chittum Brooks. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Becky Boyd.
On April 4, 1970, she married Ronnie Simmers, who also preceded her in death on March 23, 1992.
Prior to her retirement from Massanutten Regional Library, she enjoyed many years of providing child care. Wally was a member of Keezletown United Methodist Church.
Surviving family include her son, Chrisley Simmers and wife, Teresa Carpenter; daughter, Michele Dodrill and husband, Scott; grandchildren, Alissa Dodrill (Josh Wanger), Kendra Dodrill and Blayne Simmons; bonus great-grandson, Waylon Evans; brothers, E.R. Brooks (Sue), and Jeff Brooks (Gina); brother-in-law, Elliott Boyd; sister-in-law, Patti Bowman; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisonburg with Pastor Joel Robinette and Chaplains Russ and Brenda Barb officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m.to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Per Wally’s request, no floral contributions. Memorial contributions may be made to Bridgewater Retirement Community Forever Family Fund, 302 N. 2nd St., Bridgewater, VA 22812 or Raphine Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 142, Raphine, VA 24472.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
