Walton Lee "Walt" Gordon, 85, of Luray, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Page Memorial Hospital.
He was born on Sept. 3, 1935, in Shenandoah, Virginia, and was a son of the late Robert Lee Gordon and Bertha Virginia Jenkins Gordon.
Walton was a graduate of Luray High School Class of 1955 and a Veteran of the United States Army. His employment included jobs at Blue Bell (Wrangler), ARA, Virginia Skyline Company, the American Viscose plant in Front Royal and Emmart Oil. He was a member of the Luray United Methodist Church, where he served as lay leader. He served as a trustee at Beahm's Chapel Cemetery. He was a member the Rileyville Ruritan Club past district governor for Rockingham District. He was a member of the Luray Moose Lodge, where he served as prelate. He served as a driver for the Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging
Walton loved all Washington sports teams. He was a Christian example to everyone he met and was a much loved member of the community.
On April 4, 1958, Walton married Nancy A. Bell Gordon, who survives.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Livia Mackison and husband, Robert, of Culpeper, and Laura Yates and husband, Charlie, of Luray; two sons, Brent Gordon of Avon, Colo., and Clay Gordon and wife, April, of Mount Crawford. A son-in-law, Mike Carpenter of Madison; a sister-in-law, Judy Aleshire of Luray; seven grandchildren, Meagan Salehin and husband, Taz, of Earlysville, Gordon Mackison of Culpeper, Eric Mackison and wife, Megan, of Rapidan, Natalee Yates of Fergus Falls, Minn., Jeffrey Yates of Houston, Texas, Lillie Gordon of Mount Crawford, and Coleman Walton Gordon of Mount Crawford; four great-grandchildren, Paige Mackison, Jase Mackison, Landon Davenport and Elijah Salehin, and numerous cousins, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Shirley Gordon; one daughter, Nan Carpenter; one grandson, Justin Carpenter, and one granddaughter, Leanne Carpenter.
A private burial will be conducted at the Beahm's Chapel Cemetery in Luray by the Rev. Erich Bennett and the Rev. William A. Ricketts Jr.
The 11 a.m. burial service on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, will be live streamed. To view, visit thebradleyfuneralhome.com.
A celebration of Walt's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers Memorial contributions may be made to the Luray United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 606, Luray, VA 22835.
