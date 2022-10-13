Wanda Driver Wilt, 88, of Broadway, died Oct. 12, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
She was born July 23, 1934, in Mount Jackson and was a daughter to the late Carl R. and Virginia Phillips Driver.
Wanda was the first woman to serve on the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors, served for six years as the first woman on the Broadway Town Council and served for 10 years as the first woman as Mayor for the Town of Broadway. She was employed by WHSV-TV as an account executive for 43 years and had worked part time for 14 years at Clark and Bradshaw.
Wanda was a lifelong member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Timberville, where she served as a Trustee. She delivered Meals on Wheels for 16 years. Wanda was instrumental in starting the Broadway-Timberville Rotary Club, as well as the Mt. Jackson-Edinburg Rotary Club. She was named Citizen of the Year by the Broadway-Timberville Chamber of Commerce in 2004 and Citizen of the Year by the Broadway-Timberville Ruritan Club in 2005. An avid gardener, she was well known for her beautiful calla lilies and roses. She loved college and pro football with her favorite team being the Redskins with the Broncos close behind.
In 1952, she married Randolph Wilt, who preceded her in death.
Surviving are her children, Randy Wilt and wife, Cheri, of Woodstock, Matthew Driver Wilt, of Timberville, and Beth Driver Wilt, of Broadway; grandchildren, Chris Goding, of Richmond, Logan Wilt, of Front Royal, Gabrielle Wilt, of Richmond, and Madeline Wilt, of Broadway; great-grandsons, Zachary Wilt, of Broadway and Logan Wilt Jr., of Front Royal; an aunt, Hilda Runion, of Broadway; sister-in-law, Joan Wilt, of Round Hill; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Marcella Tusing and Helen P. Mathias; and a brother, Richard Driver.
Pastor Kinley Simmers will conduct a graveside service Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Timberville Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity United Church of Christ.
The family will receive friends Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Friends may visit the funeral home beginning Friday at 9 a.m. The casket will be closed.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ, Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 1112, Timberville, VA 22853.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
