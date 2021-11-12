Wanda Faye (Blosser) Clatterbuck, 69, of Stanley, Va., passed away Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Page Memorial Hospital in Luray, Va. She was born May 7, 1952, in Stanley.
The funeral will be held at Bradley Funeral Home Inc. Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Leake's Chapel Cemetery in Stanley.
She married Larmond Randolph Clatterbuck on Dec. 3, 1999, who survives. She is also survived by stepdaughters, Lisa Dyer of Luray and Cheryl Dodson of Madison, Va.; stepson, Timothy Clatterbuck of Stanley; brothers, Raymond Haskell Blosser Jr. of Luray and Gary Blosser of Stanley; sister, Helen Hilliard of Stanley; 11 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Haskell Blosser; mother, Flossie Virginia (Good) Blosser; stepson, David Clatterbuck; brother, Arthur Ray Blosser; and sisters, Ann Brown, Brenda Lilliard and Alda Painter
Memorial contributions may be made to Stanley New Hope Pentecostal Church.
Services performed under the direction of Bradley Funeral Home Inc., 187 E. Main St., Luray, VA 22835.
www.TheBradleyFuneralHome.com.
