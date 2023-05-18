Wanda Hammer Dean
Wanda Hammer Dean, 77, of Elkton, passed away May 16, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg, Va. Mrs. Dean was born Jan. 22, 1946, in Harrisonburg, Va. She was the daughter of the late Fred Hammer and Mary Plume Hammer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two half brothers, Layne Hammer and Eugene Hammer and a grandson, Julian Rothgeb.
Mrs. Dean was a graduate of Elkton High School in 1964. She also went on to graduate from Dunsmore Business College in 1967. Wanda was a member of Elkton Pentecostal Church for her entire life. She enjoyed sewing, playing music, and singing bluegrass gospel. She also enjoyed scrapbooking, gardening and canning. Wanda retired from Walmart as a cashier after being employed there for almost 20 years. Mrs. Dean was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and she enjoyed spending time with her family.
On Oct. 5, 1967, she married Shelton Dean, who survives. She is also survived by her son, Glenvil Dean and wife, Angie; daughter, Heidi Rothgeb and husband, Charles Rothgeb Jr.; and grandchildren, Logan Dean, Maryahnna Rothgeb and James Rothgeb.
Visitation will be held 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, at Elkton Pentecostal Church. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Elkton Pentecostal Church with Pastor James Akerson officiating. Burial will follow at Hensley’s United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
