Wanda Hope Barrett
Wanda Hope (Mauck) Barrett, 90, formerly of Luray, Va., died Dec. 19, 2020, at Rose Wood Village & Town Center in Charlottesville, Va.
The family will receive friends at Bradley Funeral Home Dec. 22, 2020, from 1 to 2 p.m. with the funeral at 2 p.m.
For more info, visit www.TheBradleyFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.