Wanda Jane Wegman
Wanda Jane Wegman, 82, of Timberville, passed away Friday, May 21st, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
She was born Sept. 19, 1938, in Elkins, W.Va., and was the daughter of the late Martin Boston and Nela Geneva Mallow Bell.
Wanda worked at H.D. Lee, Rockingham Poultry, Shenvalee, and Town and Country Restaurant before retiring. She attended Crossroads Mennonite Church in Timberville. Wanda cherished her family and friends, and never met a stranger. She loved to cook, read, sew, and crochet.
On July 3, 1963, she married Roy R. Wegman, who survives.
Also surviving is a son, Preston Wegman and wife, Tomi-Jean, of Singers Glen; a daughter, Regina Wegman of Timberville and her companion, Ronald Johnson; a grandson, Stephen Bell, Jr.; one brother, Don Bell and wife, Loretta, of Anchorage, Alaska; four sisters, Mamion Day of Louisville, Ohio, and Joy Day, Nila Phillips, and Louise Higgins, all of Elkins, W.Va.
She was preceded in death by a son, Stephen Bell; four brothers, Delano, Jack, Michael, and Ivan Bell, and two sisters, Lettie See and Neva Riley.
Rev. Marian Buckwater and David Gullman will conduct a graveside service 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg. There will be no services at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be in her name to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at donate.lls.org.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
