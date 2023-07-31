Wanda Jean Miller, 67, of Mount Jackson, Va., passed away July 26, 2023, at Sentara RMH.
She was born July 20, 1956, in Rockingham County to the late Bernard Shifflett and Violet Jean Carr Smith.
Wanda had worked at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital as a sterile processor. She was a member of the Reformation Lutheran Church. She loved cooking and loved all things “Bigfoot” and she was very family oriented.
Surviving are a daughter, Megan Miller and partner, Heather High of Mount Jackson; a son, Marcus Miller and wife, Charity, of Maurertown; grandchildren, Cameron and Charitee Miller; sister, Lavonne Arehart and fiancé, Calvin “Georgia” Bloodsaw of Woodstock; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, Michael George Bernard Miller.
Her body was cremated.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.Grandlefuneralhome.com.
