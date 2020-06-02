Wanda K. Powers
STAUNTON — Wanda June (Kirby) Powers, 86, widow of Anthony Robert Powers of Staunton, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Birch Gardens. She was born June 30, 1933, in Staunton, a daughter of the late Joseph H. and Sylvia Ruth (Bell) Kirby.
Prior to retirement, Wanda was employed by VDOT as a secretary with 39 years of service.
Mrs. Powers was a founding member of Bethany Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed playing Bingo and loved traveling, especially to visit family. Wanda loved her family and being a Grammy.
Family members include two daughters, Bobbie Rosson and Sue Burket and special friend, James Mischler; three grandchildren, Marc Rosson, Sabrina Rosson and Luke Burket; and a great-grandchild, Ainsley French Rosson.
A private graveside service will be held in Augusta Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to the Central United Methodist Church Food Pantry, P.O. Box 953, Staunton, VA 24402.
Henry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.