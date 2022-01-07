Wanda L. Reed, 80, of Louisa, Va., died Jan. 5, 2022, at English Meadows in Crozet, Va., after battling cancer and Alzheimer’s for several years.
She was born June 18, 1941, to the late Steward C. Lawson (S.C.) and Beatrice K. Lawson and spent her childhood in the Melrose area. She graduated from Broadway High School in 1959 and retired from Canteen Vending Services in Verona after more than 25 years.
She was a kind-hearted person who was always willing to help others. She especially loved gardening and could always be found working in the yard or tending to her flowers. She enjoyed visiting area greenhouses and taking her dog, Katie Lynn, for a daily drive.
She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, James Reed of Louisa.
Also surviving are her brother, Buddy Lawson of Sterling, Va.; her four children, Bruce A. Strickler of Timberville, Wyona Kim Miller of Harrisonburg, Rhonda Hand and husband, Larry, of Palm Harbor Fla., and Stewart C. Strickler (“S.C.”) and wife, Angie, of Harrisonburg; five grandchildren, Matthew Hand, Nathan Hand, Casey Strickler, Logan Strickler and Jordan Strickler; and three great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Donna (“Beanie”) Totherow; brother, Tommy Lawson; son-in-law, Henry T Miller; and infant granddaughter, Paige Allison Strickler.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Fellowship Community Cemetery with Pastor Ashley Isernhagen officiating.
There will be no viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, 420 Neff Ave., Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801, the Alzheimer Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011 or a charity of your choice
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.