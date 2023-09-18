Wanda Lee Baker, 79, of Elkton, passed away Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born Oct. 31, 1943, in Baltimore, Md. and was the daughter of the late Percy Thomas and Grace Ann Crawford Mowbray.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sheldon Dwight Baker, in November of 2009; brothers, Dennis “Buster” Mowbray, Kermit Mowbray and Bobby Mowbray Sr.
Wanda was a member of Grottoes Church of God and Elkton Church of God. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary for the Bridgewater Rescue Squad and Woodman of the World. She sang in the band “The Messengers” and appeared on Virginia Dreams. Wanda was a homemaker who enjoyed sewing and babysitting. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by sons, Darrell Moubray and wife, Lisa, Jeff Moubray and wife, Irssy, Bobby Mowbray and wife, Kathy; daughter, Debbie Moubray and husband, Durwood Lam; brothers, Stanford (Bucky) Mowbray and wife, Maggie, Gary Mowbray and wife, Sue; grandchildren, Michael Moubray and wife, Amy, Shawn Moubray and wife, Laurie, Haley Moyers and husband, Dylan, Caleb Moubray, Melissa Wright and husband, Nathan, Madison Mowbray, Soraya Gearhart, Matteo Gearhart; great-grandchildren, Dawson Moyers, Ellie Moyers, Nicholas Mikhaylyuk, Isabelle Cubbage, Isaac Cubbage, Aiden Cubbage, Ryelea Moubray, Peyton Moubray, Jayden Hottinger and Dawsyn Moubray.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor Sam Sponaugle and the Rev. Glen Hughes officiating. Burial to follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Wanda to Journey’s Crossing, 102 N. Stuart Ave., Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.