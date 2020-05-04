Wanda Lee Wine Coffman
Wanda Lee Wine Coffman, age 89, of Richmond, Va., passed away on April 30, 2020. She was originally from Timberville, Va., and made her home with her daughter for the past six years in Richmond. She was born on July 28, 1930, in Rockingham County and was the daughter of Mary Ritchie and John W. Wine.
After graduating from Timberville High School, she married Earl L. Coffman, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughter, Rosemary C. White of Richmond, and her son, Robert E. Coffman (Sue) of Timberville; four grandchildren, Brien C. White (Ilene) of Los Angeles, Calif., Amy W. Comstock (Everett) of Richmond, Garret F. Coffman of Richmond, and Chad B. Coffman of Charlottesville; two great-grandchildren, Audrey Rose White and Margo Jessie White of Los Angeles, Calif.; and one sister, June Fawley (George) of Broadway.
She was a member of St. Luke’s UCC. Funeral services are pending. The burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St Luke’s UCC Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 1126, Timberville, VA 22853.
