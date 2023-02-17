Wanda Lorraine Kimble Showalter, 81, passed away peacefully at her home in Staunton, Va. and went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Feb. 15, 2023.
She was born at home in Brushy Run (Upper Tract), W.Va. on July 16, 1941, to the late Olie F. Kimble and Viola Mae Harman Kimble.
Wanda was preceded in death by her loving husband, William E. Showalter of Franklin, W.Va. She was also preceded in death by her dear father-in-law and mother-in-law, Manuel and Anna Racca of Staunton, Va.; her aunt, Kathleen (Katie) Harman of Harrisonburg, Va.; her brother, Alvin Kimble of Upper Tract, W.Va., and her sweet cats, Herkie and Tiger.
Wanda is survived by her daughter, Velina Phelps (Doug) of Marietta, Ohio and son, Eric Showalter of Staunton, Va. She is also survived by her four grandchildren: William White of Houston, Texas, Sean Phelps (Samantha) of Marietta, Ohio, Carrie Phelps of Gallipolis, Ohio, and Christopher White of Fort Mill, S.C.; and three great-grandchildren: Sterling and Sophia Phelps of Marietta, Ohio and Asher White of Fort Mill, S.C., and another great-grandson on the way. Also surviving are her sisters, Mildred Riggleman, Elaine Keplinger, and Kay Simmons, all of Upper Tract, W.Va.; and her brother, Reginald Kimble of Petersburg, W.Va.; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Wanda and Bill were married in Cumberland, Md. on Halloween 1958, enjoying nearly 58 years together. Bill used to tease he got the “trick” and Wanda got the “treat!” They were Franklin High School sweethearts and together they began their adventures traveling the world as an Air Force family of 20 years. She enjoyed being stationed stateside, so they could be near family and friends, but she loved living overseas in Okinawa and Iceland; relishing the opportunity to travel to Europe. She collected traditional dolls and spoons from their tours and was known to ask friends and family to “bring her back something” for her collection as they traveled. Wanda always teased her family that she was not ready to leave the military life of travel, so her husband, Bill, showered her with cruises to the Caribbean, Hawaii and Alaska. Wanda worked as a church secretary in Naha, Okinawa, and for the Comptroller in Keflavik, Iceland. In more recent years, she worked as the receptionist at Degesch America in Weyers Cave, Va., from where she retired.
Wanda loved the Lord and actively served in churches each time they relocated. In 1977, she and Bill became members of Memorial Baptist Church where she enjoyed teaching Sunday School to the children, helping in the nursery, working with the ladies in the WMU, studying the Bible with her precious friends in the Joy Sunday School class, and supporting foreign missions. Wanda was known for her delicious meals and loved trying new recipes out on the family. She cherished the opportunity of hosting the annual Sunday School Christmas party in her home as well as providing meals to many service men and women over the years.
Visitation will take place Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Coffman Funeral Home in Staunton, Va.
The funeral service will be held at Coffman Funeral Home Monday, Feb. 20, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Todd Latham officiating. Burial will follow at Kline Cemetery in Pendleton County, W.Va.
Active pallbearers will be Aaron Adams, Gary Gough, Glenn Perkins, Sean Phelps, Wesley Simmons, and Earl “Pat” Wortman.
The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah for their care and compassion during Wanda’s illness with Alzheimer’s.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah, 64 Sports Medicine Drive, Fishersville, VA 22939.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive in Staunton is in charge of her arrangements with Kimble Funeral Home, 206 South Main St. in Franklin, W.Va. assisting.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
