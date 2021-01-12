Wanda M. Good
Wanda Mae Good, 72, of Timberville, passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at VCU Medical Center in Richmond. She was born May 10, 1948, in Manassas, and was a daughter of the late Elwood Sheldon Alger and Nelly Mae Kite Lucas.
Wanda worked at Wrangler for 20 years.
On Oct. 16, 1964, she married Charles Lee Good, who died Feb. 22, 2004.
She is survived by a daughter, Carolyn Sue “Sally” Hutchinson and husband, Jamie, of Stanley; a brother, Ronald E. Alger of Stanley; two grandchildren, Shaina Hutchinson and Seth Hutchinson, both of Stanley; two great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; her stepmother, Helen Louise Alger of Luray; her stepfather, Leroy Lucas of Stanley; and her companion, Edward Bowman of Timberville. She was preceded in death by a brother, Ricky W. Alger.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, at the Stanley Fire Hall. For viewing, her body will be at the fire hall on Tuesday morning.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Leake’s Chapel Cemetery in Stanley by Evangelist Doug Gochenour. A meal will follow the service on Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Stanley Fire Hall.
Due to COVID-19, facial coverings and social distancing restrictions will be followed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.