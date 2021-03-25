Wanda May Hummel, 89, of Bridgewater, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Bridgewater Home. She was born in Harrisonburg on May 18, 1931, and was a daughter of the late Walter Daniel and Beulah Belle (Cromer) Branum.
Wanda had worked for 12 years at Harrisonburg Telephone Co. and 24 years at Dunham-Bush as a receptionist and telephone operator. After her retirement, she drove a school bus for seven years. She graduated from Bridgewater High School and was a member of the Myers-Hodges VFW Post 8644 Ladies Auxiliary. She was a member of Montezuma Church of the Brethren and had attended Spring Creek Church of the Nazarene.
She was united in marriage on Nov. 7, 1949, to Lindbergh Hummel, who preceded her in death on March 27, 2008.
Wanda is survived by her daughter, Sherry Simmers and husband, Ed, of Bridgewater; son, Steve Hummel of Harrisonburg; brother, Rodney Wayne Branum of Montezuma; eight grandchildren, Eric Hummel, Stephanie Hummel, Shannon Hummel, Brooklyn Phillips, Shawna Hummel, Nina Hummel, Gunner Hummel, and Stormy Hummel; two stepgrandchildren, Kehris Ann Snead and Michelle Kyger; 16 great-grandchildren; four granddogs and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Larry Lindbergh Hummel; grandson, Jude Blackburn; two brothers, Charles Branum and Leo Branum; and two sisters, Dorothy Hall and Jinkie Kinkead.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Montezuma Church of the Brethren with Pastor David Miller officiating. The family will receive friends following the memorial service.
Masks and social distancing are required at the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rockingham/Harrisonburg SPCA, PO Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.