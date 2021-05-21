Wanda O’Roark Phillips
Wanda O’Roark Phillips, 83, of Broadway, Va., passed away May 19, 2021, at her residence. She was born Jan. 20, 1938, in Rockingham County to the late Robert Glen O’Roark and Leona Martz Lambert.
Wanda was a bus driver for 35 years for Rockingham County Schools before retiring. She was a member of Mountain Valley United Methodist Church, where she served on the Ladies Aid, sang in the choir, and was the church custodian for 26 years.
On May 4, 1955, she married Cletus H. Phillips Sr., who preceded her in death June 5, 2005.
Surviving are one daughter, Wannetta Hughes and husband, Dennis, of Rockingham; one son, C.H. Phillips Jr. of Broadway; one granddaughter, Christina Stearn of Arlington; one stepbrother, Sheldon Ray O’Roark of Harrisonburg; brothers-in-law, Nelson Mongold, Donnie Mumaw and Raymond Phillips and wife, Juanita; sisters-in-law, Ruby Phillips, Verdie Huffman, Betty Phillips and Barbara Derrow; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Wanda was preceded in death by her daughter, Brenda Stearn; brother, Edwin O’Roark; sister, Patricia Mongold; and stepmother, Alice O’Roark.
The Rev. Eduardo Carillo and J.O. Phillips will conduct a funeral service 2 p.m. Sunday at Mountain Valley United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Friends may view and sign the guest book from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Per CDC guidelines, facial masks and social distancing are recommended at the funeral home and the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley United Methodist Church, 11583 Mountain Valley Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802, Harrisonburg-Rockingham SPCA, P.O. Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803 or Broadway Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 271, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
