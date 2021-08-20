Wanda “Faye” Shifflett Angle, 66, of Elkton, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
She was born Feb. 18, 1955, and was a daughter of Martha Breeden Downey of Elkton and the late Randolph Shifflett.
Faye was a lifelong resident of Elkton and graduated from Montevideo High School in 1973. She loved riding motorcycles, spending time with her family, swimming, gardening, and spending time in her flowerbeds.
Survived by her husband of 34 years, Ronnie A. Angle. Also surviving are a daughter, Monica and spouse, Brian Harrington and grand pup, Margo, of Staunton; her brothers, Danny Shifflett and spouse, Sherry, Dennis Shifflett and spouse, Donna, Randolph “Doodlebug” Shifflett Jr. and companion, Debbie Roach, and Scott Downey and spouse, Jill, all of Elkton; her sisters, Lori Leathers and spouse, Jonny, of Harrisonburg and Angela Downey-Price and spouse, Mike, of Elkton; she was loved by many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Honoring her wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no services.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
