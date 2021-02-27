Warnie Randolph Shifflett Sr., 69, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Shifflett was born on Feb. 9, 1952 in Rockingham County, and was a son of the late Norman and Myrtle Morris Shifflett. He worked for VDOT and was recently employed as a truck driver. He loved to hunt and chop wood.
Surviving is his wife, Diana Jett Shifflett; two children, Kathleen Joy Shifflett and Warnie R. Shifflett Jr.; step-daughter, Kathleen Jean Jett; sisters, Peggy Shifflett and Brenda Rhodes; grandchildren, Warnie R. Shifflett III, Alayjah McGurn and Jasmine Torres, and great-grandchild, Rosalina Torres.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Shifflett was preceded in death by his brothers, John Shifflett and Larry Shifflett.
Pastor Andrew Sagayam will conduct a graveside service on Monday, March 1, 2021, at Gospel Hill Cemetery at 11 a.m. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required.
Those wishing to view and sign the register book may do so on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
