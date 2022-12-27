Warren Auston Wilfong
Warren Auston Wilfong, 83, of Weyers Cave, Va., died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, as a result of an automobile accident in North Carolina.
He was born March 18, 1939, in Frank, W.Va., and was the son of Clarence and Chloe Lantz Wilfong.
He moved to the Harrisonburg area with his family in 1969. He once owned a 7-Eleven and was a partner at Big L Tire until retirement in 2006.
Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Dollie M. Grimes Wilfong; a son, Wayne A. of Elkton, Va.; a daughter, Doris of Easley, S.C. He is also survived by four granddaughters and seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Corbett of Belington, W.Va.; and a sister-in-law, Edna Wilfong of Bartow, W.Va.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by one sister and four brothers.
The family will schedule a celebration of life at a later date.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
