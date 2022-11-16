Warren ‘Doug’ Workman
Warren “Doug” Workman, 90, of Elkton, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family at 6:19 AM on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Doug was born on January 25, 1932, to Harold Alexander Workman and Helen Fern Frazee Workman.
Doug was an avid sports lover, played basketball and baseball, and was a star football player for Elkton High School before continuing his football career at Bridgewater College. He was in the Air Force for four years and was stationed in Germany (where he also played baseball), Chicago, New Mexico, and Cape Cod before retiring as a Staff Sargent to his home in Elkton.
Doug was employed for 32 years at GE/GENICOM, he also worked at Coors, Harrisonburg Auto Auction, and Special Fleet Services.
Doug is survived by his wife of 71 years, Betty Monger Workman; his daughter, Terri Workman Proffitt, her husband, Kenneth; his granddaughter, Jessica; and his sister, Barbara DeArmond, as well as several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. He was proceeded in death by his mother and father, his older brothers, Harold (Gladys), and Norman (Lois); brother-in-law, Hollis DeArmond; his nephew, Michael DeArmond; and great-nephew, Christopher Whitelock II.
An open graveside service will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Elk Run Cemetery, in Elkton. The family would prefer instead of flowers, donations be made to the Elkton Rescue Squad, 20871 Blue and Gold Dr, Elkton, VA 22827.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com
