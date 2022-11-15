Elkton:
Warren Douglas “Doug” Workman 90 of Elkton passed away November 10, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. Doug was born January 25, 1932 in Elkton and was the son of the late Harold A. and Helen Frazee Workman. He worked many years at G.E. and retired from Genicom.
On September 10, 1951 he married Betty (Monger) Workman who survives. Also surviving are
A private burial will be held at Elk Run cemetery in Elkton. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
