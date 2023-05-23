Warren E. “Buster” Payne, 86, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away May 20, 2023, at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Robert Price, where he has resided for the past 2½ years.
Mr. Payne was born Oct. 6, 1936, in Rockingham County, and was a son of the late Clarence Edward and Stella Virginia Payne.
On March 6, 1955, he married Mildred F. Payne, who passed away Sept. 17, 2013.
Surviving are his children, James Payne and wife, Carolee, of West Virginia, Debbie Snyder and husband, Raymond, of West Virginia, Nancy Price and husband, Robert, of Timberville, Clarence Payne of Harrisonburg, and Angie Whetzel and husband, Bobby, of Linville; nine grandchildren, Matt Price, Chad Price, Christine Whetzel, Candy Middleton, Jamie Payne Davis, Brittany Villeda, Emily Glass, Jessica W. Skelton and Brandon Whetzel; 19 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Payne was preceded in death by his grandson, Gary Wayne Shifflett Jr. He was the last remaining of his seven siblings.
The family will receive friends from 4:30 until 6:00 p.m. Friday, May 26, 2023, at the funeral home.
Following the visitation, a memorial service will be held at 6:15 p.m. Friday, May 26, at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel with Ron Wittig and Jimmy Payne officiating. Burial will be held privately at Linville Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Sentara RMH Hospice, Dr. Jennifer Derby, and Pastor Scott Showalter for the visits and prayers.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
