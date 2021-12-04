10/16/1926-12/2/2021
Warren, son of the late John and Laura Armentrout, passed away Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at his home in Keezletown. He is survived by his wife Juanita Pirkey Armentrout, daughter Janice Liskey (William), granddaughters Amanda Liskey and Erin Williams as well as great grandson Donnell Williams. He was pre-deceased by his brother Arlie Armentrout and daughter Susan Braunschmidt (Hans). Warren was proud to have served in Japan with the Army Air Force at the end of WWII. Following his service he was employed by Merck and Company for 40 years before retiring. As Warren requested, there will be no scheduled visitation or services.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com
