Wayne Allen Ryman, 67, of Penn Laird, Va., passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mr. Ryman was born in Woodstock, Va. on Nov. 15, 1953, and was the son of the late Elizabeth Sue Ryman Hensley and Leon M. Hensley.
Wayne graduated from Montevideo High School and was a member of Keezletown United Methodist Church. He was a truck driver throughout his career.
Wayne is survived by his loving wife, Rebecca Sue Ryman; two sons, Steven Hall and wife, Tia, of Fulks Run and Wayne Hall and fiancée, Veronica Weller, of Harrisonburg; an aunt, Fay Bowers of Manassas; nine grandchildren, Caleb Hall, Jacob Hall, Marcus Hall, Makenzie Hall, Isaiah Cook, Jazzmine Hall, Alexander Hall, Savannah Ryder and Evelyn Ryder; one great-granddaughter, Harper Hall, and five cousins, Gale Goodwin and husband, Curt, Rhonda Bowers, Grant Goodwin, Chad Goodwin and Gillian Goodwin.
In addition to his mother and father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Evelyn Clem Ryman.
The family will receive friends from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Keezletown United Methodist Church, with Pastor Joel Robinette and Jeff Earman officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Jackson Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.