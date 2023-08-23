Our beloved father, Wayne Edward Booker Sr., died in his home surrounded by his three children on Aug. 21, 2023, at the age of 85.
He was born in Peoria, Ill. in December 1927. His family moved to Fort Wayne, Ind., where Wayne played the trombone in the H.S. band. Wayne and his late wife, Rachel Carolyn, first met and bonded over their mutual appreciation for Christian ministry and church choirs at Bob Jones University and continued to share this love throughout their marriage of 50 years.
Wayne and Carolyn ministered together in several churches across four different states modeling, disciplining, hosting, encouraging many in gospel ministry over their years together.
He leaves behind three children, Ed (Jennifer) Booker of Indianapolis, Ind., Susan Booker of Woodstock, Ga. and Michael (Kristy) Booker of St. Louis, Mo. He was also blessed with six grandchildren, Stacy Robinson, Stephen Booker, Joshua Booker, Caleb Booker, Johny Booker and Kenzie Booker. Finally, two great-grandchildren, Jude Booker and Miles Robinson and two more great-grandchildren on the way.
Wayne was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Rachel Carolyn Booker.
The funeral will be held at Lebanon Baptist Church, Roswell, Ga. on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 11 a.m. It will be preceded by a visitation at Lebanon at 10 a.m. All friends and family are welcome.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.