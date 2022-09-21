Wayne Franklin Showalter, 65, passed away at his home in Criders surrounded by family on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. He was a beloved husband, son, father, and grandfather who cared deeply for those around him and for all of God's Creation.
Mr. Showalter was born Jan. 12, 1957, in Harrisonburg and was the eldest son of Lydia Mae Rohrer Showalter and the late Harry Heatwole Showalter.
On Sept. 20, 1978, he married Lydia Koogler Showalter, who survives.
Also surviving are his children, Brian Showalter (Lindsay Middlemas) and children, Franklin, Finney, and George, Jeremy Showalter (Laura Rohrer) and children, Benjamin, Juliette, Caleb, Caroline, Nicholas, Eliana, Mariah and Josiah, Justin Showalter (Chelsey Miller), Grant Showalter (Bianca Nery), Brandon Showalter, Heidi Showalter and Preston Showalter (Ciera Wenger).
In addition to his wife, mother, children, and grandchildren, Mr. Showalter is survived by his siblings, Linda Showalter (Boyd), Frances Wenger (Dwight) Judy Witmer (Carl), Karen Wenger (Franklin), Harry Lee Showalter (Michelle).
In addition to his father, Mr. Showalter was preceded in death by grandson, Jeremy Showalter Jr.
Ministers of the church will conduct a funeral service Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Pleasant Mennonite Church. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
The body will be taken to Mount Pleasant Mennonite Church where friends may call Thursday, Sept. 22, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
The casket will be closed.
The family wishes to thank everyone for all their acts of kindness, phone calls, cards and etc. that meant so much to them over the past few months.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
