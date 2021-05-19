Wayne Gene Faber, 69, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away April 27, 2021. He was born July 3, 1951, in Harrisburg, Pa., to Baldwin and Betty Faber. He is preceded in death by his son, Todd Brian Faber, an infant son, and his parents.
He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Brad and Bonnie Faber of Halifax, Pa.; niece and nephews, Rachel Faber, Aaron (Erin) Faber, and Mark (Kelley) Faber, and great-niece, Annie Rose Faber.
He is also survived by extended family and friends that became family, Merrill Simon, Dick and Mim Eichlin, Daniel Bowman, Misty Reedy, Bret and Crys Wescott, and Brandon Caricofe.
Wayne grew up in Millersburg, Pa., and graduated from Harrisburg Area Community College and attended West Virginia University. Most of his career was spent at AMP starting as Engineering Manager and eventually as Plant Manager.
Wayne cherished hosting his loved ones in the "kitchen", was famous for his tomatoes and roses, and loved vacationing in Key West.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Harrisonburg, 225 N. High St., Suite 3, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
A private service will be held at a later date.
