Wayne Harding Painter, 73, of Stanley, died Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.
He was born June 11, 1949, in Luray and was a son of the late Marion Painter and Charlotte Turner Painter.
Mr. Painter worked at Wrangler for 30 years as an auditor. He was a member of the Calvary Independent Brethren Church.
On March 11, 1974, he married Paulette Marie Deavers Painter, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two sisters, Lois McQuillen of Luray and Connie Strickler of North Carolina.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Calvary Independent Brethren Church by Pastor Charles Turner. Burial will be in the Stanley Advent Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Stanley Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 126, Stanley, VA 22851.
