1940-2022
Wayne Varner Modisett, 82, passed away the night of September 23 of complications from cancer; with him were his wife and his daughters. An architect for forty years, he spent his last days and hours at home, in the space he always said was his favorite of any of the spaces he designed, the music room of their house, looking east toward Massanutten Peak.
Wayne and his wife, Patricia Rinaca Modisett, both grew up in (the former) Leaksville United Church of Christ, and have lived in Harrisonburg since 1968. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, J.T. and Ruth Varner Modisett, and his brother, William Modisett. Besides Patricia and daughters, Meg Modisett DeLapp and Cara Ellen Modisett (Phil Atkins), Wayne is survived by his sister, Jean Shenk; his brother, John (Phyllis) Modisett; his grandchildren, Peter and Ruthie DeLapp; and niece and nephews, Cathy Price, Tom Shenk, and Andrew and Philip Modisett.
A 1963 graduate of Virginia Tech in architecture, Wayne practiced in Harrisonburg until he retired from Moseley Architects in 2003. He was a member of the International Council of Education Planners and was one of two architects selected to serve on the Virginia State Department Committee to Establish Future Construction Guidelines. The majority of his architectural work was in schools, including projects at James Madison University, Bridgewater College, and in Harrisonburg City Public Schools.
Wayne was a past director and president of the Massanutten Regional Library Board of Trustees, past member and director of the Rockingham Rotary Club, and served on the Building Code Board of Appeals for Harrisonburg and the Daily News-Record Leadership Awards Committee. He was a member of the American Institute of Architects and the Virginia Society of the A.I.A.
After his retirement, Wayne and Patricia spent time traveling, starting with three weeks in Italy, where Wayne was able to see the ancient Roman buildings that first inspired him to become an architect when he was studying Latin in high school. They traveled and RV camped around the United States and Canada, visiting Frank Lloyd Wright’s buildings and spending time with their daughters and grandchildren in Blacksburg, Roanoke and at the ocean in South Carolina and North Carolina’s Outer Banks.
Wayne loved history, especially architectural history, and music, especially pipe organ. He enjoyed a number of years performing with the Rockingham Male Chorus, and he would sing solos every so often at church, accompanied by Patricia as organist. He loved solving puzzles from crosswords to jigsaw; he could find any object his family managed to put “someplace safe,” and if anyone called lost and needing directions, he was ready with a map and mileage estimates. When he received his cancer diagnosis, he responded with humor, with concern for his family, and with practicality, including thorough instructions on winterizing the RV and a folder labeled “Obituary Stuff.”
Harmony was part of the fabric of Wayne’s life--from designing buildings that were in balance with their surrounding neighborhoods to singing tenor in church hymns on Sundays to being the quiet, grounding presence that all who knew him loved him for.
A memorial service will take place Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 1:00 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Staunton, Va. A family graveside service and interment of ashes will take place later in Page County.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation or Ronald McDonald House Charities.
