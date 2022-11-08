Wayne Wallace "Yogi" Maclam, 65, of Bridgewater, passed away Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at his home.
He was born Jan. 21, 1957, and was a son of the late Richard and Mae (Coffey) Maclam.
Wayne retired from Central Tire. He was a member of Staunton Eagles Aerie No. 680 and Harrisonburg AmVets. He enjoyed eating at Waffle House, Armstrong's Rest. and L&S Diner.
Wayne was united in marriage on June 14, 1996, to Judy Maclam, who preceded him in death Feb. 18, 2022.
Wayne is survived by his stepson, Mike Cupp and wife, Joyce; two brothers, Jimmy Maclam and wife, Carolyn, and Keith Maclam and wife, Barbara; a grandson, Wesley Cupp; numerous nieces and nephews and his dog, Bear.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery with Neil Summers officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rockingham/Harrisonburg SPCA, PO Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.