Weldon Edwin “Eddie” Garber, 74, of Rockingham, passed away Dec. 5, 2021.
He was born Sept. 23, 1947, in Harrisonburg and was the son of the late Weldon Conway Garber and Beverly Biller Garber Stayner.
Eddie graduated from Fort Knox High School and was the quarterback for the football team. He was employed with Perdue in Bridgewater and was a charter member of Victory Fellowship Church. He enjoyed fishing, wildlife and nature.
On Feb. 14, 1989, he married Jane Carol Snell Garber, who preceded him in death Jan. 12, 2019.
He is survived by a brother, Mike Ritchie and wife, Diane, of Tennessee; a sister, Trisha Rubenhold of Australia; two stepsons, Jeff Grove and wife, Tammy, of Verona and Jon Grove of Dover, Pa.; stepdaughter, Juanita Turner of Singers Glen; eight stepgrandchildren and three stepgreat-grandchildren; aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Honoring his wishes, he will be cremated and a memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Victory Fellowship Church with Pastors W.L. “Sonny” Henkel and Tim McAvoy officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Victory Fellowship Church, P.O. Box 326, Dayton, VA 22821.
Eddie and family would like to thank Rob Wilder, his friend and brother in Christ.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
