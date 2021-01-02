Weldon H. "Bill" Rodeffer, 90, of Broadway, Va., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 22, 1930 in Port Republic, and was a son of the late Charlie N. Shover and Mary Frances Shifflett Taylor.
Bill was a truck driver for Shen Valley Meat Packers. He later worked at the County Landfill. He was a rodeo cowboy. He served for 7 years in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was a member of Raders Lutheran Church in Timberville. He was a member of Chimney Rock VFW, the Teamsters Union, and the Chosen Few. Bill loved his kids and grandkids very much. He loved baseball, the Dallas Cowboys, the outdoors, babysitting for his grand dog "Maggie", and chewing his tobacco.
On June 20, 1958, he married the former Lois Jean Sipe, who preceded him in death May 9, 2009.
Surviving is one daughter, Lisa Shoemaker of Broadway; two sons, Eddie Rodeffer of Broadway, and Terry Rodeffer and wife, Clota, of Singers Glen; four granddaughters, Priscilla Rodeffer of Timberville, Cassie Baugher and husband, Nathan, of Shenandoah, Samantha Rodeffer of Singers Glen, and Amber Williams of Texas; one grandson, Jonathan Rodeffer of Singers Glen; two great-granddaughters, Haley Tusing, and Ashely Rodeffer, and one great-grandson, Tucker Baugher.
His son, Jackie Rodeffer, and brother, Chase Rodeffer, preceded him in death.
Pastors Angela Dunn and Glen Turner will conduct a graveside service 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Rader Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Family and friends may view and sign the guestbook from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home and graveside service.
Memorial contributions may be made to March of Dimes, Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 18819, Atlanta, GA 31126; Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815; or Broadway Fire Dept., P.O. Box 271, Broadway, VA 22815.
A special thanks to Bill's caregivers.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
