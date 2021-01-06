Welford ‘Darrell’ Meadows
Welford “Darrell” Meadows, 78, of Elkton, passed away Jan. 4, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Darrell was born June 30, 1942, in Rockingham County, Va., and was the son of Welford C. and Frances McDonald Meadows.
Mr. Meadows was employed with Ray Carr Tire in Harrisonburg and Charlottesville before retiring after 48 years of service. Darrell enjoyed hunting, camping, NASCAR, and talking politics with his friends. He enjoyed being out with nature and walking through the woods at his home almost daily. His biggest treasures were his family and friends. He never missed any of his children’s or grandchildren’s events from sports to weekend cookouts. He loved to reminisce about his life with his family and friends and he always had a story.
On Nov. 23, 1963, he married Frances “Sissy” Samuels, who survives. Also surviving are two sons, Darrell Wayne Meadows and wife, Stacey, of McGaheysville and Jeffrey Lee Meadows and wife, Stephanie, of Elkton; grandchildren, Taylor Hickey and husband, Joe, Jared Meadows and wife, Chelsea, Ethan Meadows, Ava Meadows, Chelsea Samuels, and Canton Breeden; brother, Gary Meadows and wife, Suzy, of McGaheysville; half sister, Karen Morris and husband, Bill, of Elkton; great-grandchildren, Dawson Meadows, Oliver Mills and nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor Rick Robertson officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Garden in Harrisonburg. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Elkton Emergency Squad, 2081 Blue and Gold Drive, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.