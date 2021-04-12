Wellington “Dell” Corbin, 61, of Harrisonburg, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Dell was born in Harrisonburg on Aug. 7, 1959, the son of Wellington “Woody” Corbin and the late Christine Pearson.
Dell worked in the parts delivery department at Highway Motors Inc., and was previously a long-time employee of Grand Home Furnishings. He enjoyed skeet shooting at the Page Valley Sportsmen’s Club where he was an active member. He was a huge fan of the Washington Redskins and NASCAR. In his spare time, he loved riding his motorcycle, drawing, gardening, photography, and a good glass of wine. Dell’s greatest pride and joy was his son, Hunter.
Dell is survived by son, Wellington “Hunter” Corbin of Harrisonburg; stepmother, Peggy Sandridge of Harrisonburg; sisters, Athena Corbin Hess and husband, Doyle, of Harrisonburg, Angie Corbin Jantz and husband, Greg, of White Lake, Mich., and Wendy Corbin Holsinger and husband, Thomas, of Radford; half brother, Mike Corbin of Silver Spring, Md., and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021, to sign the guest register and pay their respects. The family will be present between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA at https://www.rhspca.org or to the American Heart Association at https://www2.heart.org.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.