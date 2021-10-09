Wendelin Mae Burnett (Wendy), 74, of Harrisonburg, passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Brookdale Assisted Living, where she was a resident for 4 years.
Wendy was born in Baltimore, Maryland on Nov. 25, 1946, and was the daughter of the late Donald Goudy and Goldie Mae Brogan.
She was employed at Harrisonburg Medical Associates for over 20 years.
She attended Cedar Run Church of the Brethren before her health failed.
She enjoyed reading, loved cats, and was a fan of the Washington Redskins.
Wendy was preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey T. Burnett, Sr.
She is survived by her step-daughter, Susan Smith and family of Maryland, and her son, Jeff Wood and family of Maryland.
She is also survived by her friends and caregivers, Judy and Chuck Estep, Lori and Jerry Flick, and her dear “niece”, Carrie Taylor, husband, Robert, and children, Chase and Avery.
There will be a Celebration of Life service on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Cedar Run Church of the Brethren, 6362 Cedar Run Trail, Broadway, conducted by Pastor Ken Fox.
A special thank you to the staff and management of Brookdale, Harrisonburg for their care of Wendy. Also thanks to Legacy Hospice staff for their care in her last days.
Funeral arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
