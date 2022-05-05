Wendell Lee Taylor, 73, of Madison, passed away Monday, May 2, 2022, at his home after a long battle with cancer. He was born March 23, 1949. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Brack Taylor and Elsie May Taylor; son, Gary Lee Bean Jr. and wife, Gloria Loretta Bean; and great-grandson, Dax Dixon.
He is survived by his wife, Rosalie Taylor; sisters, Joyce Ross and Cornelia Ruth Cook; granddaughters, Tiffany M. Dixon, Rebecca D. Kidd and husband, Steven, and Rachel Lee Silski; great-grandchildren, Amanda Dixon, Michaela Kidd, Stephanie Kidd, and Glenn Iddings; and numerous nieces and nephews.
At Wendell’s request, his body will be donated for the advancement of science. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
