Wendy D’Auria, 68, of Luray, passed away quietly at home after a long debilitating battle of many health issues. Her love for her family and her faith kept her fighting every day for years. “When your work is finally over he will gently call you home.” She is home; at peace and pain free. Her memory will comfort us till we are reunited once again.
She retired from the real estate field after 30 years, collecting numerous salespersons of the year awards along the way. She was a licensed board certified manicurist and EMT.
She is survived by her mother, Margaret Zak; husband, Michael; daughter, Tonya D’Auria Martin; son, Luis Villanueva; and eight grandchildren.
Wendy was an avid golfer, skier and motorcycle rider. She also enjoyed painting landscapes, crafting of all styles, the beach and tending to her magnificent roses. Most of all nothing was more important to her than being with her children and grandchildren. Her passion was fighting for animal rights, where she spent countless hours crafting pet security blankets for rescue centers.
A private family service was held. Anyone wishing to make a donation in her name to your local animal shelter would be gratefully appreciated.
