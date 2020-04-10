Wendy Lynn McDonaldson
Wendy Lynn McDonaldson, 50, of Grottoes, Va., passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Hospice of the Piedmont in Charlottesville.
She was born in Harrisonburg, Va., on March 15, 1970, the daughter of Lawrence H. McDonaldson and the late Susan A. (Crawford) McDonaldson.
Wendy enjoyed the beach, looking for shark teeth, and spending time with family. She was employed at Danone (formerly Whitewave) for 15 years. She was manager of the MIT Team for Danone North America. She enjoyed her job and cared greatly for her work family.
On May 18, 2019, she was united in marriage to Jennifer L. Mongold, who survives.
Wendy is survived by daughter, Katlyn M. Ronco and husband, Trevor, of Savannah, Ga.; sister, Holly G. McDonaldson, of McGaheysville; brother, Larry H. McDonaldson and wife, Ginger, of Elkton; nephew, Dylan; nieces, Christin, Jessica, Lauren, and Emmy; sister by choice, Tammy Lucas Erickson and husband, Bill; and baby dogs, Bly and Skyler.
Friends and family may pay their respects on Saturday, April 11, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center, 1240 Lee St., Charlottesville, VA 22901.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.