Wilbert ‘Web’ Martin Walker
Wilbert “Web” Martin Walker, 88, of Timberville, Va., died Nov. 12, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born June 23, 1931, in Hardy County, W.Va., and was a son of the late Ernest and Rhoda Mae Fink Walker.
Web worked for Doug Pierce and Ray Carr Tires since 1972. He was a member of the Mennonite church.
In 1957, he married the former Una Catherine Miller, who survives.
Also surviving are three daughters, Shirley High of Broadway, Donna Walker of Timberville and Janice Dellinger and husband, Calvin, of New Market; two sons, Jeffrey Walker of Timberville and Randy Walker of New Market; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Four brothers and one sister preceded him in death.
Pastor Glen Turner will conduct a funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday at Woods Chapel Independent Bible Church in New Market. Burial will be in Woods Chapel Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
