Wilberta Mae Atkins, 88, of Mount Crawford, passed away Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.
She was born Oct. 20, 1934, and was a daughter of the late Wilber "Phil" and Vada (Shriver) Utt.
Wilberta retired from Eagle Carpet in Harrisonburg and previously sold real estate.
Wilberta was united in marriage on Dec. 31, 1954 to George Atkins, who preceded her in death.
Wilberta is survived by three children, Betsy (Tommy) Whitesel of Harrisonburg, Eddie (Audrey) Atkins of Harrisonburg, and Yvonne (Jim) Beierle of Elkton; grandchildren, Jimmy and Steven (Elissa) Beierle, Bruce (Christy), and Amber (Adam) Atkins, Jill (Tom) Shifflett, Jessica (Aaron) Whitmer, Ashley (Shane) Shifflett, Eric (Jessica) Cupp; 22 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
She had 12 siblings and was the last surviving member of her family.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Mount Crawford Cemetery.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.