Wilbur Clement Layman, 93, of VMRC in Harrisonburg, passed away and went to be with the Lord on Jan. 24, 2022. He was born in Harrisonburg in 1928 to the late C. Weaver and Nina Heatwole Layman.
The Layman family moved to Denbigh, Va. for several years for employment in the Mennonite community near Newport News. Wilbur took his first years of schooling in Denbigh and continued to remember childhood friends there. After returning to the Valley the Laymans lived near Mole Hill. Wilbur attended Dale Enterprise School and graduated at Eastern Mennonite School. While in high school he especially enjoyed playing basketball.
Just a little too young to be drafted in World War II, Wilbur volunteered with UNRRA as a “sea-going cowboy” soon after the war. He helped care for shiploads of horses sent to replenish livestock in Europe. Wilbur liked to talk about his trips to Greece and Poland.
Mr. Layman worked for most of his adult life as a residential building contractor, including some time in partnership with Abe Hershberger. For many years, he was in used cars sales with West Side Motors and Layman Auto Enterprise. In later years, he shuttled vehicles for car dealers and drove cars through the Harrisonburg Auto Auction.
Mr. Layman took his front-end loader to Nelson County in 1969 to help with clean-up after the devastation of Hurricane Camille. He volunteered with Mennonite Disaster Service, Habitat for Humanity, Gift and Thrift, and Tried and True.
Mr. Layman was a member of Harrisonburg Mennonite Church. Wilbur enjoyed camping, deer hunting, researching family history, and playing card and board games.
Wilbur was married 73 years to Helen Wenger, daughter of Oliver and Goldie Heatwole Wenger. He is survived by his wife and their four children: Richard Layman and wife, Donna, of McGaheysville, Edith Layman Rhodes and husband, Gene, of Johnson City, Tenn., Glen Layman and wife, Kitty, of Harrisonburg and Kenneth Layman and wife, Debbie, of Harrisonburg.
Also surviving are five grandchildren: Michael Layman and wife, Angela, of Chesterfield, Valerie Rhodes Platt and husband, Adam, of Nashville, Tenn., Kevin Rhodes of Johnson City, Tenn., Matthew Layman and wife, Gwen, of Oak Lawn, Ill., and Jonathan Layman of Harrisonburg; and five great-grandchildren: Justin Layman and wife, Madison, of Bridgewater, Olivia Layman, Alexander Platt, Shannon Platt, and Abigail Platt.
Wilbur was preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Yost; foster brother, Charles Comer; and grandson, Jeffrey Layman.
Pastor Craig Maven will conduct a memorial service Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Harrisonburg Mennonite Church. Masks will be required for attendance.
There will be no viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the VMRC Compassion Fund, 1491 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.