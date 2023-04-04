Wilbur (Bill) Bedall Jr. passed away April 2, 2023, at Sunnyside Retirement Community in Rockingham, Va.
Bill was born in Akron, Ohio on May 15, 1929, and was the son of the late Wilbur Clyde Bedall and Jessie May Boykin Bedall.
The family moved from Ohio to Staunton, Va., where Bill grew up and graduated from Wilson Memorial High School in Fishersville, Va. After moving to Harrisonburg in 1960, he became a member of Investors Diversified Services (IDS) now known as Ameriprise Financial Advisors.
Bill was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. Later his passion became relic hunting from the Civil War era. As a member of the Shenandoah Valley Battlefield Foundation, he spent countless hours to preserve Artillery Ridge at Cross Keys and also donated time to Habitat for Humanity. He was a founding member of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg, Bowhunters of Rockingham and member of the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Roundtable.
On Sept. 8, 1950, he married Geraldine Ann Miller, who preceded him in death Feb. 14, 2016, at the age of 83. Also preceding him in death were his sister, Grace Boyette Bedall Dull and brother, Charles Elwin Bedall.
Mr. Bedall is survived by his daughter, Donna Ann Bedall Clark and husband, Don; son, Wilbur Clyde (Chuck) Bedall III and wife, Sallie; and grandchildren, Cory Jean Bedall Barlow and husband, Dave, and Ryan Thomas Bedall.
There will be a memorial service at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 725 S. High St., Harrisonburg, Va. on April 15, 2023, at 2 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the RMH Foundation for the Geraldine Miller Bedall Endowment at Sentara RMH Institute for Nursing Excellence and Innovation. Please send contributions to RMH Foundation, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
